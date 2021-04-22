Demi Lovato: I will never discuss the parameters of my recovery

Demi Lovato will “never discuss the parameters surrounding [her] recovery”.
The 28-year-old singer suffered a near-fatal overdose in 2018 and has been in recovery ever since, but recently said she is “California sober”, meaning she still smokes marijuana and drinks in moderation.
And now, Demi has said she doesn’t want to tell people exactly what her recovery from her overdose entails because she thinks it will open the door to “more scrutiny” than she needs.
She said: “For me, I’ve decided that I’m probably never going to discuss the parameters surrounding my recovery and what that looks like. Because when I do get into details with people, it just kind of opens myself up for more scrutiny than I need.
“The only criticism I need is from my treatment team, and if what we’re doing right now is working for me, then I’m gonna keep it between me and them.”
Demi even wrote a song titled ‘California Sober’ for her new album ‘Dancing with the Devil’, and said the track “represents an alternate path” to recovery.
She told ‘The Zach Sang Show’: “‘California Sober’ is extremely important because that song represents an alternate path to the recovery that I’ve been taught … the past 10 years of dealing with this stuff. It’s not saying that this works for everybody, but it’s saying that that other solution isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution and there’s options.
“I didn’t make up this term, right? I just heard it, and was like, ‘Oh, that sounds green and applies to me.’ But I think that different people have different meanings for it. So, it might be moderation to some people, it might be only natural things to some people.”
The ‘Anyone’ singer recently spoke about her decision to keep smoking marijuana and drinking alcohol "in moderation", as she said she’s come to realize that being completely sober doesn’t work for her.
She said: "I've learned that it doesn't work for me to say that I'm never going to do this again... I know I'm done with the stuff that's going to kill me, right?
"Telling myself that I can never have a drink or smoke marijuana, I feel like that's setting myself up for failure because I am such a black-and-white thinker.
"I had it drilled into my head for so many years that one drink was equivalent to a crack pipe... [I've] been smoking weed and drinking in moderation."
