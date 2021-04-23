Demi Lovato: I'm not looking for love

Demi Lovato is “not looking for a relationship”.
The 28-year-old singer has admitted she spent a lot of time “jumping into relationships with men” because she thought it “looked like stability”, but has now realised she can have a stable life on her own and doesn’t want to dive into a new romance just yet.
She said: "I noticed that a behaviour of mine was jumping into relationships with men. And sometimes a relationship to other people, and especially to me, looked like stability. But that's not always the answer.
"I found that I actually found stability more on my own. Honestly, I'm not looking for a relationship or something. I got needs and my needs need to be met at some point. So that's going to happen, and I'm excited for that. That'll be fun. But in the meantime, I'm chillin'."
Demi also said she’s trying to strike the “delicate balance” of how much of her life she should share with the world.
She added during an appearance on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’: "It's this delicate balance of how much do I share? And how much do I not? And it's just figuring out where those boundaries are that's been a little challenging but I know that ultimately it's really important to me to be as transparent as possible. I just have to remind myself to shut up sometimes, because I am such an open book that I will keep going and going.
“It's been very empowering and liberating to just fully own my truth and say, 'This is who I am, this is what works for me. And if you don't like it, that's okay. I'm not asking for you to.”
The ‘Anyone’ hitmaker split from her former fiancée Max Ehrich in September last year, after they began dating in March that year and got engaged in July.
And Demi recently said her life hasn't gone according to the plan she created.
She said: "I was engaged to a man last year. I totally thought that I’d be married, maybe pregnant, by now. And that’s not the case … I know that my life is not going according to my plan."
