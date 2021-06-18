Demi Lovato: My messages have been lost in translation

Demi Lovato thinks their messages have "got lost in translation".
The 28-year-old pop star - who recently came out as non-binary via a Twitter thread - believes it's easy for messages to become confused over text.
Demi - who launched a new podcast earlier this year - told 'Audacy Check In': "I'm very outspoken about a lot of the things that I believe in and I feel like sometimes my message gets lost in translation over text ... I find when I'm able to show the world my heart, it shows that my intention is coming from a good place.
"And so, I wanted to have conversations that showed people that I really am invested in making this world a better place."
Last month, Demi warned that "complimenting someone on their weight loss" can be dangerous.
The chart-topping pop star explained that weight-loss compliments can have a damaging mental-health impact.
Demi wrote on Instagram Story: "Idk who needs to hear this but complimenting someone on their weight loss can be as harmful as complimenting someone on their weight gain in regards to talking to someone in recovery from an eating disorder.
"If you don't know someone's history with food, please don't comment on their body. Because even if your intention is pure, it might leave that person awake at 2 am overthinking that statement… (sic)"
The 'Sorry Not Sorry' hitmaker - who has struggled with addiction and an eating disorder - warned fans of the potentially destructive impact of weight-loss comments.
The post continued: "Does it feel great? Yeah, sometimes. But only to the loud a** eating disorder voice inside my head that says 'See, people like a thinner you' or 'if you eat less you'll lose even more weight.'
"But it can also sometimes suck because then I start thinking 'Well, damn. What'd they think of my body before?' Moral of the story: I am more than the shell for my soul that is my body and everyday I fight to remind myself of that, so I'm asking you to please not remind me that that is all people see of me sometimes. [heart and prayer emojis] (sic)"
