Demi Lovato to front alien documentary

Demi Lovato is set to hunt aliens in a new documentary series for Peacock.
The ‘Sober’ singer will head out in search of alien life for the docu-series, titled ‘Unidentified with Demi Lovato’, which will air on the streaming service owned by NBCUniversal.
According to a press release, the series – which does not yet have a release date – will follow Demi and “her skeptical best friend Matthew and her sister Dallas as they attempt to uncover the truth about the UFO phenomena”.
Music manager and film producer Scooter Braun is executive producing the series, which will see Demi consult with extra-terrestrial experts and interview eyewitnesses to "uncover secret government reports and conduct tests at known UFO hot spots”.
The official statement from Peacock also promises Demi is a “true believer” in alien life and wants to embark on the "courageous adventure" to convince her close friends (and viewers) "that not only are there intelligent beings beyond Earth but that they are already here”.
Fans can look forward to interviews with scientists and presumed "alien abductees" while the 28-year-old singer conducts experiences to "make peace with the aliens and ultimately save ourselves”.
‘Unidentified with Demi Lovato’ will mark the second documentary series Demi has worked on this year, after her YouTube Original series ‘Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil’ premiered on March 23.
The series discussed her near-fatal drug overdose in 2018, heroin addiction and surviving sexual assault, as well as her journey to better health.
And Demi recently revealed she is still living with the lasting effects of her overdose, which she says left her with “brain damage”.
She explained: "I was left with brain damage, and I still deal with the effects of that today. I don't drive a car, because I have blind spots on my vision. And I also for a long time had a really hard time reading. It was a big deal when I was able to read out of a book, which was like two months later because my vision was so blurry. I dealt with a lot of the repercussions and I feel like they are still there to remind me of what could happen if I ever get into a dark place again. I'm grateful for those reminders, but I'm so grateful that I was someone that didn't have to do a lot of rehabbing. The rehabbing came on the emotional side."
