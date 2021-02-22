Demi Lovato wants to be a role model with sobriety story: 'Hopefully this can help you too'

Demi Lovato wanted to share the story of her near-fatal overdose to be a “role model” to others struggling with addiction.
The 28-year-old singer will tell all about her 2018 overdose in her upcoming YouTube Originals docuseries, ‘Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil’, and has now said the reason she agreed to film a documentary on the subject was because she wanted to show people how she overcame her “deepest darkest struggles”.
She explained: "I talk about a lot [in the docuseries]. The world has been so loving and accepting of me telling my story and just, there's been so much love and support. What's great is we live in a time when nobody's perfect, and we're not gonna get role models by watching people not make mistakes.
“We are going to meet and learn from our role models who have overcome their deepest darkest struggles, and I wanted to show everyone [that].”
Demi also insisted she wanted to “set the record straight”, after her health battle – which saw her hospitalised when she was found unconscious at her home in July 2018 – caused people to speculate on her life.
She added during an appearance on ‘The Ellen Degeneres Show’: “I wanted to set the record straight. [There were] a lot of stories were going around that time that didn't really know what exactly had happened.
“I just wanted to tell the world, 'Hey, this is what happened, this is how I got through it, and hopefully this can help you too.’ Because this journey has been such a wild ride but I've learned so much and I can't wait to share it with the world."
Meanwhile, the ‘Anyone’ singer recently said she “wouldn’t change a thing” about her health battle, as although it was a “painful journey” to become sober, she believes she needed that pain to “learn the lessons that I learned”.
She said: "It was a painful journey, and I look back and sometimes I get sad when I think of the pain that I had to endure to overcome what I have, but I don't regret anything … I'm so proud of the person I am today. And I'm so proud that people get to see it in this documentary and I couldn't be more grateful that I had someone by my side."
