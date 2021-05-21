Demi Moore is living with nine dogs in Idaho mansion

Demi Moore has nine dogs living in her Idaho mansion.
The 58-year-old actress - who has daughters Rumer, 32, Scout, 29, and Tallulah, 27 - has revealed she's now spending her days looking after her beloved pet pooches.
Demi posted a behind-the-scenes snap of the dogs on her Instagram account, and captioned the photo: "Tonight’s dinner guests! Serving their fav from @ida_hound (sic)"
Demi didn't confirm whether she owns all of the dogs or not, but Tallulah quickly took to social media to ask about the post.
She replied: "Is that Winston far back?? (sic)"
Allyn Stewart, the movie producer, responded to Tallulah's message and also congratulated the 27-year-old actress on her recent engagement to Dillon Buss.
Allyn said: "Tallulah you are so cute. Yes that's Winston! He's joined the pack. Congratulations BTW! (sic)"
Demi has been collecting dogs ever since her split from Ashton Kutcher in 2013.
And the veteran actress previously revealed she's been spending quality time with her pets at her home in Idaho.
Speaking about her lifestyle, the 'Indecent Proposal' star - who was married to Ashton between 2005 and 2013 - said: "I feel like, most importantly, this time has been about being in a relationship with myself and that relationship with myself needing to be whole and complete before I could really open to someone else.
"I hope that there is a partner in my future when it's the right time. I think we're a communal species - we're not supposed to be alone - although I've gotten very comfortable alone - me and my seven dogs. My aunt gave me a pillow that says 'I sleep with dogs' and I do, but maybe I can make a little room in the king-size bed."
