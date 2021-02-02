Demi Moore on the advice she'd give her younger self: 'You're not a mistake'

Demi Moore would tell her younger self she’s “not a mistake”.
The 58-year-old actress has revealed she used to think her life was a “mistake” when she was struggling with her mental health, and has said that if she could go back in time, she would convince her younger self that there’s “a reason” she was put on this planet.
When asked what advice she’d give her younger self, she said: “You’re not a mistake and there’s a reason why you’re here.”
Although Demi may have had a tough childhood, she prides herself on “making a difference” in Hollywood when she was named the highest-paid actress in film history when she received an unprecedented $12.5 million to star in ‘Striptease’ in 1996.
The actress “got a lot of heat” for her pay check, but insists the criticism was worth it because it forced Hollywood to change how it viewed women’s “value”.
Asked about the subject during an appearance on Naomi Campbell’s YouTube series ‘#NoFilterWithNaomi’, she explained: “I took a lot of heat for it but I’m ok with that because if it made a change for everyone. In this case knowing it made a difference and knowing it made people take a different look at women’s value.”
Demi is determined to continue changing the landscape for women in Hollywood, and recently said she is keen to work with more women and believes the key to getting more females involved in the acting industry is through representation.
She explained: “As we hear over and over again, representation is by far one of the strongest ways in which we can support other women.
"So knowing there are other women who can be seen taking on these different roles, which had predominantly been held by men, is what I think makes the difference.
"I know for myself that one of the things that I would really like to focus on is working with more women.
