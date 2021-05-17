Denise Richards teaching her teens about safe social media use

Denise Richards is teaching her teenagers to be responsible with social media.
The 50-year-old actress has daughters Sami, 17, and Lola, 15, with her ex-husband Charlie Sheen, and has said she wants to make sure they use social media sites in a “healthy” way by teaching them about negative comments and how to deal with them.
She said: "I really do think it's not healthy for kids at all and there's a responsibility with it. When I get negative comments, there's times where even at my age it still hurts and it's hard. ... I'm still having those conversations, and they're endless, and it's very challenging."
Denise is also mother to nine-year-old daughter Eloise, whom she adopted in 2011 and who was born with a rare chromosomal disorder that causes developmental delays.
And the ‘Wild Things’ star – who is now married to Aaron Phypers – praised her youngest daughter as “a sweet little angel”.
She added: "This is all we know with her. So, we've grown with her since she was a baby. But she's a sweet little angel and the happiest little girl and the littlest things make her so happy."
The family has nicknamed Eloise the "animal whisperer" because although her speech is currently limited, their dogs listen to her.
Denise said: "She communicates in other ways with our animals. It is so sweet and so special to see that relationship."
And the actress revealed the COVID-19 pandemic has allowed her to have more family time with her brood than ever before, which she has been cherishing over the past year.
She told Parents.com: "I feel that this forced us all to just slow down. And for that, I am so grateful, because it was really nice to have that quality time."
