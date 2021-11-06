‘Dexter’ and ‘Highway to Heaven’ Reboots, ‘Yellowstone’ Returns, Revisiting Attica
You couldn’t ask for more different reboots than Showtime’s resurrection of its hit thriller Dexter and Lifetime’s redo of the inspirational 1980s series Highway to Heaven, now starring Jill Scott as the celestial do-gooder. A two-hour season premiere of Yellowstone reveals the fate of the Duttons, last seen under violent siege. Showtime’s Attica documentary relives the 1971 prison uprising.

