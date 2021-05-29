Dick Van Dyke dreams of a knighthood

Dick Van Dyke wants a knighthood.
The 'Mary Poppins' and 'Chitty Chitty Bang Bang' legend was recently honored with a lifetime achievement award by the Kennedy Center in the US, and he is now eying up a name change from Mr. to Sir.
He told the Daily Mirror newspaper: “I think the next thing is a knighthood.”
On being recognized for his contributions to the arts in his home country, Dyke said: “Recognition from your peers is always icing on the cake. How did I get to a Kennedy award? I never trained or did anything. I just enjoyed myself.”
Meanwhile, the silver screen veteran previously admitted he thinks his passion for "family-oriented entertainment" has cost him a lot of money during his career.
The 95-year-old star- who is synonymous with family-friendly fun - claimed that his insistence on making a certain type of entertainment has been to his financial detriment.
Asked how he'd like the public to think of him, he explained: "That I lifted their worries a little bit. I've always tried to do family-oriented entertainment. I lost a lot of money over the years, turning down good parts because it didn't fit my idea of the kind of entertainment I wanted to do."
The Hollywood icon made his TV debut in 1957 on 'The Phil Silvers Show' - but insists there's no magic formula behind his longevity in the entertainment business.
He confessed: "I don't know.
"I was talking to my good friend Bryan Cranston, who I met when he was on my detective show, 'Diagnosis: Murder'. I was complimenting him on his [Lyndon B.] Johnson - it was insane how good he was. He said to prepare for the role, he watched miles and miles of film of him, then read everything that he could get his hands on.
"I told him: 'My God. I just hit my marks and hope I think of something.' I don't do any background study or preparation."
