Dionne Warwick assures fans that biopic plans haven't been paused

Dionne Warwick has assured fans that her biopic series is "not on pause".
The 80-year-old singer took to Twitter to reveal that the project would be going ahead after it was reported that production had been halted following allegations of workplace bullying against theatre producer Scott Rudin, who has been working on developing the biopic.
In a video message, Dionne said: "Most of you have either heard and/or read about Scott Rudin.
"And yes, he did approach me to do a film on my life, which I'm still very excited about and my hope is for him to come out on the good side of all this rhetoric, and it's going to be OK."
The 'Walk On By' singer admits that she finds the attention surrounding the series, in which she will be played by Teyana Taylor, "very exciting".
Dionne explained: "It's a series about my life and it's got quite a bit of attention, which is very exciting."
The star also revealed that she has persuaded another "talented mind" to get involved in the project and asked her followers to guess who it might be.
Dionne previously explained that she wants Teyana to be involved both in front of and behind the camera.
The 'I Say a Little Prayer' hitmaker said: "It's going to be a series, we're planning to do an episodic type of a show. [Teyana] is certainly a talented young lady with whom I've had the pleasure of interfacing. In fact, we had a conversation last night on the telephone. She's very excited about the prospect of being involved and she's also going to be very, very much involved in directing it and putting together parts and parcel of how we see this going."
