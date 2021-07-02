Dionne Warwick supports Britney Spears

Dionne Warwick says her "heart goes out" to Britney Spears following her conservatorship hearing.
The 80-year-old singer took to Twitter to voice her support for the 39-year-old pop star following her emotional speech during her court hearing to end her conservatorship.
In a video, she said: “My heart goes out to Britney Spears, it really does. I feel her pain. How in the world could anyone endure what she has been enduring: 13 years of bondage, because that’s exactly what it is. The who, what, when, where, how, and why’s, not giving her an opportunity to express that on her own."
The 'I Say A Little Prayer' hitmaker went on to praise Britney for all the hard work she has done whilst under her conservatorship but believes she should be able to live her life without someone telling her what to do.
“Do you realise the amount of work this young lady puts in to bring you joy? Remembering all those verses to the songs she has to sing, the combination of the dances she has to do, getting up at the crack of dawn to do exercises to getting her body and keeping it in shape to make you feel good. And we feel she is not able to have that kind of joy and feel good to herself? How fair is that?
“Bondage is not something 2021 should even recognize. She has the wherewithal [to say] how she wants to live, where she wants to live, and with whom she wants to live. Give her back her rights, give her back her life, set her free."
It comes after a judge denied Britney's request for her father, Jamie Spears, to be removed as co-conservator.
A court order obtained by E! News, which a Los Angeles Superior Court judge signed on Wednesday (30.06.21), states: "The conservator's request to suspend James P. Spears immediately upon the appointment of Bessemer Trust Company of California, N.A. as sole conservator of estate is denied without prejudice."
