Dionne Warwick working on a TV show based on her life

Dionne Warwick reveals a show about her life is “in the works”.
The 80-year-old singer and actress has claimed she’s in talks with producers to create a television series based on her own life, and has said she’s looking at getting Teyana Taylor – who recently retired from music – to lead the project both in front of and behind the camera.
Dionne said: "It's going to be a series, we're planning to do an episodic type of a show. [Teyana] is certainly a talented young lady with whom I've had the pleasure of interfacing. In fact, we had a conversation last night on the telephone. She's very excited about the prospect of being involved and she's also going to be very, very much involved in directing it and putting together parts and parcel of how we see this going."
The ’Heartbreaker’ hitmaker is keen to see the series put on Netflix, but has admitted no plans have been finalised as of the time of writing.
She added: "Netflix is one of the placed I've been looking at possibly doing it. They're not the only place that we're looking at but Netflix seems to be the leading episodic [platform] to do something similar to what I want to do. There's a lot of very exciting stuff going on right now!"
Dionne’s show will come after the star has become a sensation on social media in recent months, after her niece set her up with a Twitter account.
Speaking about her popularity resurgence, she said: "I'm too popular now! I'm really having the best time. I'm having a giggle every single time I post anything or when I ask or answer a question. It's just been a bunch of fun and it's taking up some wonderful time since I've been confined to my home as most of us have been. It's given me something to do."
And the singer has also insisted she’ll definitely be sticking around on social media.
In a conversation with Entertainment Weekly, she explained: "I'm going to be around for a bit," she says. "I still have more questions and more people I want to meet. What's been very interesting for me is to see how the youngsters who I poke a little fun at have reacted so positively. They've let me know that they want to get to know me, too. I'm really having a lot of fun."
