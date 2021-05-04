Diplo sues former lover

Diplo is taking legal action against a former girlfriend.
The 42-year-old producer - who has children Lockett and Lazer, with Kathryn Lockhart; and Pace, 13 months, with Jevon King - has accused Shelly Auguste of harassing him and his family and branded her a “relentless and unstable fan who manipulated herself into” his life in court documents obtained by TMZ.
Diplo alleged the woman - who he says he dated in 2019 - sent explicit photos and videos to him and his family through fake social media accounts, and also send sexually explicit footage in which he featured to them too.
The DJ further accused Auguste of using racist language towards Jevon and sent messages suggesting self harm.
And Diplo even claimed his fears over the woman made him sell his home last month after she kept showing up unannounced.
He is suing for stalking, trespassing and distribution of private materials.
His attorney, Bryan Freedman, said: “As this complaint makes clear, my client and his family have been harassed, stalked and abused by Ms. Auguste for far too long. It’s time for the courts to step in and put an end to her appalling and dangerous behaviour.”
However, Auguste insisted her former lover's filing is purely an act of revenge after she previously sought a restraining order against him.
She also denied sending the racist texts mentioned in the lawsuit and objected to the documents claiming they had a "brief" relationship, as she insisted they had been in contact since as far back as 2014.
Auguste also claimed she has a number of texts from Diplo asking her to get together with him.
She said: "The truth will prevail."
Diplo previously obtained a restraining order against the woman in December, while the order Auguste had obtained after making her own allegations of revenge porn was eventually thrown out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.