Melissa Joan Hart plays a hoarder desperately clinging onto her “treasures” in Lifetime‘s Dirty Little Secret. The made-for-TV movie debuts on Saturday, June 11 at 8/7c on Lifetime. And in the TV Insider exclusive promo, above, Hart’s Joanna struggles to convince her family her hoarding isn’t a problem. But in reality, things are only getting worse.
Inspired by true events, Lifetime’s Dirty Little Secret follows Joanna, an outwardly highly functioning nurse with a hoarding disorder. Joanna’s 17-year-old daughter, Lucy (Lizzie Boys), has been painfully isolated from her peers for years, refusing to let anyone near her house in order to hide her family secret — the overwhelming mountain of items filled in every crevice of space in her home.
Lucy quietly plans her escape to college while managing her mother’s hoarding disorder. Joanna maintains the dysfunction in their home with an obsessive grip, but when tragedy strikes, Lucy must decide if she will hide her mother’s secret, or expose it to the world.
The Real Love Story Behind Melissa Joan Hart's 'Mistletoe in Montana' (VIDEO)
Dirty Little Secret is directed by Linda-Lisa Hayter and written by Doris Egan, Nancey Silvers, and Annie Frisbie. Linda Berman serves as an executive producer, with Navid Soofi serving as a producer. Dirty Little Secret is inspired by the book, Dirty Little Secrets by C.J. Omololu.
The movie is part of Lifetime’s Summer Ripped From The Headlines programming. Other titles from the summer slate include Suitcase Killer: The Melanie McGuire Story (June 18) starring The Vampire Diaries alum Candice King, He’s Not Worth Dying For (June 25) featuring Robin Givens, and Jailbreak Lovers (July 2) starring Catherine Bell and Tom Stevens.
Check out photos from Dirty Little Secret above and below.
Dirty Little Secret, TV Movie Premiere, Saturday, June 11, 8/7c, Lifetime
More Headlines:
- Daytime Emmy Nominations 2022: ‘The Young and the Restless’ & ‘General Hospital’ Lead Pack
- ‘Sheryl’ Documentary Lets Sheryl Crow Fans Soak Up Her Life Story
- ‘Maggie’: Hulu Sets Premiere for Rom-Com After Move From ABC
- ‘Chef Boot Camp’ Host Cliff Crooks Shares What We Need to Know About Season 2
- ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ Finds Its Annabeth & Grover
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.