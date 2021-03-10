Disney boss Bob Chapek defends Gina Carano's axing from The Mandalorian

Disney CEO Bob Chapek has defended the company's decision to dismiss Gina Carano from 'The Mandalorian'.
The 38-year-old star was axed from her role as Cara Dune in the Disney+ series after posting comments on social media considered to be "abhorrent" by Lucasfilm and Chapek has backed the move, insisting that Disney stands for "universal" values rather than characterising itself as "left-leaning or right-leaning".
Speaking during Disney's investor call on Tuesday (09.03.21), the executive said: "I don't really see Disney as characterising itself as left-leaning or right-leaning, yet instead of standing for values.
"Values that are universal. Values of respect. Values of decency. Values of integrity and values of inclusion."
Gina was cut from the TV series after sharing a post that compared being a Republican in the United States today to being Jewish during the Holocaust.
A spokesperson for Lucasfilm said: "Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future.
"Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable."
Gina recently insisted that her "voice is freer than ever before" since her axing and revealed that she has landed a new job producing her own film with The Daily Wire as she took aim at cancel culture.
She said: "The Daily Wire is helping make one of my dreams - to develop and produce my own film - come true.
"I cried out and my prayer was answered. I am sending out a direct message of hope to everyone living in fear of cancellation by the totalitarian mob.
"I have only just begun using my voice, which is now freer than ever before, and I hope it inspires others to do the same. They can't cancel us if we don't let them."
