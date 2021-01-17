Dita Von Teese would rather be engaged than married

Dita Von Teese wants to be “perpetually engaged”.
The 48-year-old beauty – who was previously married to Marilyn Manson - has been in a relationship with Adam Rajcevich for six years and though she’s very happy with him, she doesn’t want to tie the knot again and would instead rather show her commitment in another way.
Explaining why she doesn’t want to marry again, she said: “I felt like I already had my big showbiz wedding thing – but maybe that was because I married a rock star.
“What I learned from my last engagements and marriage is that the most romantic part is being engaged and telling someone you want to be with them for the rest of your life.
"So I thought about being perpetually engaged. I’m not engaged yet.
"But Adam and I have talked about it, not having a big wedding and just a long engagement. He agrees and is like, ‘Alright yeah, I’m into that.’ "
And Dita – who previously dated aristocrat Louis-Marie de Castelbajac, 11 years her junior – doesn’t regret never having had children.
She added: “At this stage in life, especially considering the state of the world, I don’t feel regret.
“Oprah Winfrey didn’t have children – I keep going back to that fact! I love to travel, I love being free, I love showbiz.
“I feel like I have a lot of love in my life with my pets, my family, my boyfriend and my friends. I’ve made my decisions and I have to live with them regardless.
“I really envy my friends and people I know that have lovely adult children.
“I have nephews and my sister has always said, ‘You’re their godmother too’. But I don’t think Ill regret it.
“I’ll probably be that old lady with cats, dogs, rabbits and birds.”
