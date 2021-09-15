Doctor Who: Galaxy 4 set for release in November

'Doctor Who: Galaxy 4' will be released on November 15.
BBC Studios has announced that the new animation starring William Hartnell as the Doctor will be available online and in store on DVD, Blu-ray and a Limited Edition Blu-ray Steelbook in November.
Gary Russell, the executive producer from Big Finish Creative of the 2021 production, said "After a gap of many years, it is very exciting to bring the era of the First Doctor back into the animation world."
'Galaxy 4' largely consists of the mostly-missing first serial of the third season of 'Doctor Who'.
And the soon-to-be-released animation fills a gap in the missing 'Doctor Who' content lost from the archive soon after the program originally aired.
Speaking about the production, Gary added: "'Galaxy 4' is one of the most traditional adventures of 1960s Doctor Who and it’s been a real honor to work on this alternative version which hopefully reflects those technicolor thrills that sci-fi moves of the '60s had but which 'Doctor Who’s monochrome TV limitations couldn’t yet achieve."
The animation has been created using the audio-only recordings of all four episodes that have survived.
And using those recordings, the creative team have managed to make a brand new animation of the entirety of the 'Doctor Who' classic.
The new production stars the likes of William Hartnell, Maureen O’Brien, Peter Purves, Stephanie Bidmead and Marina Martin, and it's now available to pre-order from HMV, Amazon, Zavvi and Rarewaves.
