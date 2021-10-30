Halloween weekend heralds the beginning of the end for the 13th, and first female, Doctor Who with a six-part season subtitled Flux. Anthony Head (Buffy, Ted Lasso) is The Canterville Ghost in a modern-day four-part adaptation of the comic Oscar Wilde story. CBS’ SEAL Team goes on a mission that will take them to streaming on Paramount+ after Sunday’s episode. After a streaming and theatrical window, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s jubilant musical In the Heights begins a run on HBO.
‘Doctor Who’ in Flux, ‘Canterville Ghost,’ ‘SEAL Team’ Makes Its Move, Hit the ‘Heights’
- Matt Roush, TV Insider
-
-
- 0
Latest News
- KARSP State Convention was Sept. 29-Oct. 1
- Kansas conservation program deadline set for Nov. 19
- God leads California couple to Grace Acres Ranch in NEK
- Extend your enjoyment of nutritious pumpkins
- Just slowing down a bit
- Halloween Frolic 2021
- Community Happenings
- How the Chiefs stack up against the Patriot dynasty
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Serving Northeast Kansas
- Hotel Josephine - history and hauntings
- Just slowing down a bit
- God leads California couple to Grace Acres Ranch in NEK
- The end of an era for a Hiawatha pharmacy
- USD 415 School Board Position No. 6 Candidate: Jim Robidoux
- Kris Jenner says Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are 'made for each other'
- Glimpses of Hiawatha Halloween past!
- Commission sets new licensing fees - votes to replace McLendon signs
- Halloween Frolic 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.