Dog walker Ryan Fischer praises Lady Gaga for 'unwavering' support

Lady Gaga's dog walker has praised her "unwavering" support after he was shot when perpetrators attempted to steal her three pet pooches.
Ryan Fischer has thanked the 'Joanne' hitmaker for her support and love after he was attacked by two men whilst out walking the pop star's beloved pooches Koji, Miss Asia and Gustavo.
In a lengthy caption, he shared: "@ladygaga: your babies are back and the family is whole… we did it! You have shown so much support throughout this whole crisis to both me and my family. But your support as a friend, despite your own traumatic loss from your kids, was unwavering. I love you and thank you ... And now? A lot of healing still needs to happen, but I look forward to the future and the moment when I get bombarded with kisses and licks (and maybe even an excitement pee?) from Asia, Koji, and Gustav (sic)"
And Ryan went on to admit he is "humbled and grateful" that Koji and Gustavo - who were both stolen by the shooters - have now been returned safe and sound.
He wrote on Instagram: "I am still in recovery from a very close call with death ... I will write and say more later, but the gratitude for all the love I feel from around this planet is immense and intense. I felt your healing support! Thank you. I am humbled and grateful that attention and focus from the police were enough to get Koji and Gustav back to safety, and I know they are committed to bringing these criminals and attempted murderers to justice. I am so appreciative of everything you continue to do. To all my friends and family who have cried with me and maybe even laughed at one or two of my morbid jokes by my side or over a screen: I love you. Thank you for keeping me grounded now more than ever. And my mom and brother flew out here to be with me ... I love you both with all my heart. (sic)"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.