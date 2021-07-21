Doja Cat hits out at cancel culture

Doja Cat thinks some people "want to see everyone lose".
The 25-year-old rap star has hit out at cancel culture, and revealed that she prefers to respond to hate with love.
She shared: "The chaos is entertaining, is it not? It happens but people have good reason to be upset sometimes and people have no reason to be upset sometimes."
Doja was previously accused of accusing racist language on chat-room sites, and although she's denied being involved in any racist conversations, she's now explained her thoughts on the controversy.
The rap star - who previously apologised to anyone she offended - told Power 106: "There is times where people will understand you’re apologetic - or they don’t have to accept your apology at all, which is completely fair - but it’s how you handle it. And I think that if you are combative against people who are continuously trying to tear you down, it doesn’t benefit you or the other people."
Last year, Doja took to Instagram to address allegations she'd used racist language online.
The rap star decided to issue a public apology after #DojaCatIsOverParty started to trend on Twitter.
She said: "I want to address what’s been happening on Twitter. I’ve used public chat rooms to socialize since I was a child. I shouldn’t have been on some of those chat room sites, but I personally have never been involved in any racist conversations. I’m sorry to everyone I offended. "
Doja later added: "I understand my influence and impact and I’m taking this all very seriously. I love you all and I’m sorry for upsetting or hurting any of you. That’s not my character, and I’m determined to show that to everyone moving forward."
