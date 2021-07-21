Dolly Parton recreates Playboy cover for husband on his birthday

Dolly Parton recreated her famous Playboy shoot for her husband for his birthday.
The 75-year-old country music legend's spouse Carl Dean was a huge fan of her 1978 Playboy cover and so to do something extra special for his big day she slipped her eye-popping curves into the famous white tie and strapless black bunny outfit.
Sharing a video of herself dressed in the skin-tight outfit on her social media accounts, Dolly said: "You’re probably wondering why I’m dressed like this. Well, it’s for my husband’s birthday. Remember some time back I said I was gonna pose on Playboy magazine when I’m 75? Well, I’m 75 and they don’t have a magazine anymore, but my husband always loved the original cover of Playboy.
"I was trying to think of something to do to make him happy. He still thinks I’m a hot chick after 57 years and I’m not gonna try to talk him out of that."
The 'Jolene' singer then held up a framed print with the old Playboy cover besides a new photo of herself posing in the bodysuit, and admitted she thinks she looks hotter now than she did back in the 70s.
She added: "In the first one, I was kind of a butter-ball. Well I’m string cheese now! But he’ll probably think I’m cream cheese, I hope!"
In the vid, Dolly also showed her millions of followers a clip of her presenting the new Playboy image to her man Carl - who she has been married to since 1966.
The blonde bombshell signed off her video by making an offer to Playboy to pose for the brand - created by late media mogul Hugh Hefner - once again.
She said: "You think Playboy ought to pay me for at least a photoshoot? I do."
