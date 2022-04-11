Dolly Parton wakes up at three AM every day

Dolly Parton gets up at three AM every morning.
The '9 To 5' singer has confessed she is an early riser, and admits that - like the rest of her family - she prefers to get up early in the morning to get things done, as her body doesn't need much sleep.
She told Insider: "I don't need a whole lot of sleep. I go to bed pretty early, but even if I've been up late - it's just kind of like a little clock inside of me that says 'it's 3 o'clock!' I do some of my best work there, but I get enough sleep. I don't require as much sleep as a lot of other people do, that's kind of a Parton family trait."
Dolly has been a musician for years now - and she recently shared the secret to becoming a huge music star.
She explained: "I’m going to have to say a third, a third, a third … You gotta have a backbone. You gotta keep your heart, you gotta keep your soul. I’ve often said I’ve never hardened my heart - I just try to toughen the muscles around it. You have to learn to be strong without becoming harsh or hard. I try to never let anybody or anything get to my true heart or my true soul."
The 'Jolene' hitmaker also admitted she has "sacrificed" a lot to make it.
Speaking about her road to success, she added: "I’ve sacrificed a great deal, and I was always willing to do that, but I only sacrificed to a point. I would never - I have never compromised to the degree that I lost my integrity, my beliefs, my faith, any of that … I would walk away, I’d never go past that point."
