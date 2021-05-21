Dominic West planning lavish birthday party for Catherine FitzGerald

Dominic West is reportedly planning a lavish 50th birthday party for his wife Catherine FitzGerald.
The couple's marriage hit the headlines last year when he was photographed embracing co-star Lily James during filming for the TV series 'The Pursuit of Love', but Dominic is now planning to show how much he loves his wife by throwing her an extravagant bash in the Cotswolds this weekend.
A source told MailOnline that Dominic, 51, has been looking for ways to show Catherine - who turned 50 earlier this week - how much he loves her and believes that the party will make her feel special.
Catherine recently reflected on the early years of her relationship with the actor, after they met at Trinity College in Dublin, and she described their romance as a "love affair".
Catherine - who married Dominic in 2010 - said of their short romance as students: "We had a wonderful love affair. We would look over Dublin, reading poetry to one another with the mountains in the distance. We had all the time in the world to explore the pubs and back streets and walk the canal.
"But at the end of the summer, I left him, and he has not let me forget it! But I couldn't have settled down with him right then forever. That would not have been a good idea for either of us."
Catherine also explained how and why they didn't rekindle their relationship until they were in their 30s.
She told the Irish Independent newspaper: "He was having a year out and came back to London to be with his daughter, and a mutual friend brought him to meet me.
"We were both, then, at the right time in our lives. And it was lovely to have that shared history, from earlier days. There's something about having lived a full life before settling down."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.