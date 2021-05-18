Dominic West's wife reflects on their romance

Dominic West's wife has reflected on the first few days of their relationship.
Catherine FitzGerald, who is married to the 51-year-old actor, looked back on her romance with the actor - who became the centre of a media storm when he was photographed on a trip to Italy with Lily James - when they met at Trinity College in Dublin, describing their romance as a "love affair".
Speaking about their short romance as college students, she said: "We had a wonderful love affair. We would look over Dublin, reading poetry to one another with the mountains in the distance. We had all the time in the world to explore the pubs and back streets and walk the canal.
"But at the end of the summer, I left him, and he has not let me forget it! But I couldn't have settled down with him right then forever. That would not have been a good idea for either of us."
The couple didn't rekindle their romance until they were in their 30s.
She told the Irish Independent newspaper: "He was having a year out and came back to London to be with his daughter, and a mutual friend brought him to meet me.
"We were both, then, at the right time in our lives. And it was lovely to have that shared history, from earlier days. There's something about having lived a full life before settling down – I felt I could throw myself into family life and having babies with gusto. And I really went for it, having four in seven years!"
Dominic has daughter Martha, 23, with his ex, and Dora,15, Senan, 13, and Francis, 12, with Catherine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.