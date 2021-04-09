Don Johnson in 'heavy prep' for Nash Bridges reboot

Don Johnson has revealed that he is in "heavy prep" for a 'Nash Bridges' reboot.
The 71-year-old actor is set to reprise his role as the titular character in the police drama and revealed that the series will see him renew his partnership with Joe Dominguez (Cheech Marin). Harvey Leek (Jeff Perry) is also set to return.
Speaking on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', Don said: "So we find Nash some years later and Cheech is going to come back and join me and Jeff Perry.
"We've got a pretty exciting show that we're prepping in San Francisco right now."
The original TV series ran between 1996 and 2001 and the reboot was first rumoured back in 2019, with Don suggesting that a two-hour television film was planned with a view to a full series.
The 'Miami Vice' star said in 2019: "We're writing it now.
"And it's a two-hour television film, and they're looking at it as kind of a way to launch it again as a series. Good Lord, I don't know how I feel about that."
Meanwhile, Don previously revealed that he was surprised to see his daughter Dakota Johnson – who has starred in the 'Fifty Shades' movie – follow in his footsteps and she had never discussed it with him or her mother Melanie Griffith.
He said: "I didn't know that she wanted to do it.
"She hadn't shared that with us.
"So she's 18, I think, at the time and I'm going: 'OK, I'll just keep my eye on her and reach out and catch her.'"
Don also admitted that Dakota is a "better" actor than himself or Melanie "in some ways".
The star continued: "Ha ha, the last I saw of Dakota. She has the goods.
"She's a wonderful actress, and in some ways better than her mother and me."
