Donald Trump blasts judge and DA in campaign speech hours after pleading not guilty to 34 charges

Donald Trump insisted the "only crime" he has committed is to "fearlessly defend our nation" and blasted the judge presiding over his legal case in an inflammatory speech on Tuesday (04.04.23) night.

The former president pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records earlier in the day and then flew back from New York - where prosecutors had accused him of orchestrating payments to cover up claims of affairs before the 2016 election - to his home in Florida, where he defied a request from Judge Juan Merchan not to "make statements that are likely to incite violence or civil unrest".

Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.