Donald Trump RAGES his historic indictment over alleged hush money payment to porn star is ‘unthinkable’ witch hunt

Donald Trump has raged his historic indictment over an alleged hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels is an “unthinkable” witch hunt.

The former reality TV star became the first ever former American president to face criminal charges on Thursday (30.03.23) when a Manhattan grand jury voted to indict the 76 year old.

Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

