Dove Cameron came out to mom at eight

Dove Cameron came out to her mom when she was eight years old.
The 25-year-old actress and singer revealed she was queer during an Instagram live session last year, and later wrote on Twitter that she's "been bi", but though her statements came as a surprise to fans, her loved ones have been aware of her sexuality for some time.
She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "People think that they know about you, especially when you live out loud like me.
"I think a lot of people think they know everything about someone like me, since I share so much.
"I have been out in my own personal life ever since I can remember. I think the first time I had a conversation about my sexuality, I was like eight years old with my mom. Anybody who I've met since then... I've said I'm bi... and it's just been like, 'Oh, OK.' Nobody's ever been like, 'What?'
"I don't think it's a big shock once you get to know me, really. When I came out last year, I really was like, 'Oh great, there it is.' "
And now she's "really, really out" publicly, Dove is excited to be celebrating Pride Month this June as it feels different for her this time round.
She said: "This is going to be my first Pride Month, like, really, really out. My friend texted me the other day and was like, 'This month is for you,' and I was like, 'Oh... wow.'
"There's a lot of emotion around my coming out that I didn't really anticipate because I've always been out in my private life... I knew I was going to come out, but it's different.
"I feel different being out and having people say things like that to me, like, 'Happy Pride Month.' I'm like, 'Oh, thank you. Thanks.'
"I'm usually the one wishing happy Pride Month and counting myself like an ally. So yeah, it's special. It's special. I need to figure out what I'm going to do."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.