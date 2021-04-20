Drama Thriller ‘Cruel Summer’ Premieres, ‘Young Rock’ Prepares For a Fight, Supergirl Finds Her Way Home

Hi, TV Insider’s other critic Linda Maleh here! While Matt Roush is on a much deserved vacation, I’ll be bringing you our daily picks for what’s Worth Watching so that you never miss a moment of great television:
A kidnapping case involving two teenage girls unravels on Cruel Summer’s series premiere. Lia (Ana Tuisila) works to take back control of Hawaii’s wrestling business from her rival on Young Rock. Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath) tries to find her place among the Super Friends while Kara (Melissa Benoist) is gone.
