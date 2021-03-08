Drew Barrymore hints she's working on a cookbook

Drew Barrymore “might be” working on a cookbook.
The 46-year-old actress has said she’s become an “obsessed foodie” over the years and loves discovering new dishes, and is even considering compiling her favorite recipes into her very own cookbook.
She said: "My mom, who I only lived with until a certain early time in my life, was a California vegetarian from the 70s. She was very into that crunchy granola, vegetables, clean eating kind of stuff, and I still eat that way predominantly today.
“[I became] an obsessed foodie [in my 20s]. I started traveling the world, educating myself about food, learning who my favorite chefs were, and trying different restaurants. And that inspired me to then eventually start cooking in my 30s and 40s.”
The ‘Santa Clarita Diet’ star said she now has a whole closet in her house devoted to cookbooks, and teased she “might” have her own book in the works alongside her chef friend Pilar Valdes.
She added: "Cookbooks are like schoolbooks for me, and I read them front to back. love the stories. I love learning a technique."
And whilst fans might have to wait for Drew’s book to get their hands on her cooking tips, she’s already started giving advice to her daughters Olive, eight, and Frankie, six, whom she has with her ex-husband Will Kopelman.
Speaking to People magazine, she said: "[Olive] makes incredible breakfast. She makes eggs, and veggie sausages, and toast. I recently posted an Instagram where I showed a breakfast she made for me when I was sick. She did it a hundred percent on her own, and it meant so much to me."
