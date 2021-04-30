Drew Barrymore: I've never lied about my age - I wouldn't get away with it!

Drew Barrymore has never lied about her age because she doesn’t think she would “get away with it”.
The 46-year-old actress has insisted she’s never felt the need to be dishonest about her age when going on dates and thinks people would find out she was lying if she ever tried to fib about her birth certificate.
Drew made the comments during her ‘Dear Drew’ segment on ‘Entertainment Tonight’ after a fan referenced her 1999 film ‘Never Been Kissed’ to ask if she’s ever been a situation where she’s lied about her age.
She said: "I don't think I could've gotten away with that. I never got to go on a blind date, and I never lied about my age … that is not something I ever got to do."
And Drew also doesn’t feel the need to lie because she’s “proud” of her age.
When asked if she would like to go back to being a different age, she added: "I wouldn't! I know that's a boring answer, but it's true. I think today is my best day so far. I am so proud of it because I'm so much calmer, wiser, smarter … and I'm still an idiot, and still have so much to learn."
Elsewhere in her ‘Dear Drew’ chat, the ‘Charlie’s Angels’ star opened up about staying confident and her struggles with vanity as a child star, saying she knew it was always a "losing battle”.
But the actress learned to live her life to the fullest over the years.
She said: "We should look inside ourselves rather than looking out to these impossible standards that have made many a woman crazy. I just think the more confident you are, the more beautiful you are, at any age.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.