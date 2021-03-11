Drew Barrymore reveals stance on acting return

Drew Barrymore could return to acting once her children have grown up.
The 46-year-old star - who paused her career when her kids Frankie, six, and Olive, eight, were born - insisted while she has no plans to be back on the big screen, she can't rule it out for the future.
Appearing on SiriusXM's 'Radio Andy' this week, Drew was asked if she has plans for a comeback and said: "If I'm being honest, the answer is no.
"I don't want to be on a film set right now, but that could change when my kids are older...
"I stopped doing these when my kids were born, because I've done it since I was in diapers at 11 months old when I started."
After making her big screen debut in 'Altered States' in 1980 and having her breakout role in 'E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial' two years later, Drew - who has her kids with ex-husband Will Kopleman - was in a film almost every year until Olive was born in 2012.
Since then, she has had just three movie credits - 'Blended' in 2014, 'Miss You Already' in 2015 and last year's comedy 'The Stand In' - with her most significant role coming in Netflix drama 'Santa Clarita Diet'.
She said of the series, which ran from 2017 to 2019: "It was just perfect and it was comedy and it was delicious and it was fun and it was irreverent and I couldn't have loved it more. And it really saved me.
"I had gained a lot of weight. I had lost my way. I was going through a really difficult divorce in that it just was the worst thing and everything I didn't want to happen. And that's what made it difficult.
"And that show was the greatest thing that could have ever happened to me."
Now, she is focused on her own daytime talk show 'The Drew Barrymore Show', but she has revealed her daughters know they will always come first.
She previously said: "By the way, people say kids see everything - it is true, they really do.
"They get that I am baggy sweatpants mom and they get that this is what I do and the only thing I care about in this world is they know they come first.
"And when people say you can have it all, I believe that."
