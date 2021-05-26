Drew Barrymore was scared at home during the pandemic

Drew Barrymore was "totally scared" at home during the coronavirus pandemic.
The 46-year-old actress and talk show host admitted it was hard being stuck inside during the current health crisis and she felt like she was 14 years old again when she was using the television for comfort.
She said: "I was totally scared all over again in my house. It was like full circle back to being 14. TV can make us feel less alone and it can give us the temperature of the world outside when we are so lost … we are looking to this box to tell us when it is OK to laugh, if things are safe, if things are not safe. I can’t figure out the next thing to do with my kids? Guess what, we are watching another movie. So I am so excited about this moment, I really am. Television has always saved me."
And Drew - who has Olive, eight, and Frankie, seven - recalled having the television on constantly as a companion when she moved into her own place at the age of 14.
Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, she added: "I got my first apartment when I was 14, and I was terrified. I was really scared all the time, it’s scary to move out on your own at 14. My little television that I kept on broadcast, because that’s kind of all there was … the thing that made me feel the safest in my apartment was my television. I would keep it on broadcast. There really wasn’t much cable at that point and there certainly wasn’t content [to watch]. I knew that if anything went wrong my TV would let me know. [The shows] were my friends. They were my roommates."
