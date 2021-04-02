Drew Barrymore writes gratitude lists every night

Drew Barrymore and her daughters make “gratitude lists” every night.
The ‘Blended’ star has said she and her two children – Olive, eight, and Frankie, six, whom she has with her ex-husband Will Kopelman – have begun making lists at the end of each day to thank the “things and people” who helped them through the last 24-hour period.
She said: "I have been making a gratitude list at night. This is a new thing for me, but my daughters are involved and we clock things and people and names to put on the list.”
Drew also revealed she never uses an alarm to wake up because it gives her “anxiety”, so instead has a song to help her get out of bed in the morning.
She added: "My morning ritual is, I like to wake up to a song rather than an alarm. [An alarm noise] is the wrong tone! It sets me up for a day of anxiety."
And the 46-year-old actress said her perfect way to unwind after a busy day involves good television, “yummy” food, and a good skincare routine.
Speaking in her ‘Dear Drew’ series for Entertainment Tonight, she said: "If I can get a remote control and a yummy piece of takeout in my hands, I'm in bliss. I love a TV in the bedroom, and if I'm wrong, I don't want to be right.
“I also always clean my face. The face gets washed every night. Going to bed with makeup is just clogging those pores. You are just begging for blackheads and acne! Makeup off, gratitude list, lights out."
Meanwhile, Drew previously admitted she doesn’t find time to work out every day, but tries to “balance” exercise with the rest of her daily tasks.
She said: "The truth is, I don't find the incentivization to work out every day. My best advice is, [if] you don't feel like working out that day, that's OK. Maybe eat better that day. If you let it go for a couple days, get [back] on it for a couple days.
"You gotta find that balance, and it took me my whole life to get there. And you hardly ever, if never, walk away from a workout going, 'That was a waste of time.' You always feel better."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.