Drew Barrymore's kids don't like her movies.
The 45-year-old star's daughters, Olive, eight, and six-year-old Frankie - who she has with ex-husband Will Kopelman - have seen various films she's made over the years including 'E.T.', '50 First Dates' and 'Never Been Kissed' but were not impressed by any of them.
She admitted to Hugh Grant during a conversation for the SAG-AFTRA Foundation: "They call them 'mom movies.' "
And Hugh, 60, was shocked when he asked Drew if the girls had enjoyed the movie they made together, 'Music and Lyrics'.
She admitted: "You know, I don't think they've seen it, crazy enough."
The 'Undoing' actor - who has five children with two women - joked he forces his work on his kids.
He replied: "That is insane.
"I make mine watch my films every night. If they don't watch my films, they don't get fed."
His response made the 'Santa Clarita Diet' actress promise to show her daughters 'Music and Lyrics'.
She said: "I think I'm going to force them to watch it."
But Drew doesn't think their distaste for her work will last forever.
She said: "This is like phases of their life. They'll come around."
Meanwhile, Drew previously admitted that, while she's happy to speak about her own life, she tries to think responsibly when it comes to talking about her children.
She said: "My life with my children, my feelings, that's all on the table — but [Olive and Frankie themselves] are not.
"Because of my life experiences, I'm not selling my brand on my kids. I won't do it. But to ignore that part of my life would make me an automaton. So it's really inventive to figure out how to bring them into the omelet and fold it in, in a way that feels appropriate for me."
