Dua Lipa wants to be a movie star

Dua Lipa would “really like” to be a movie star.
The 25-year-old singer is “intrigued and excited” about the idea of building on the experience she’s gained from starring in her music videos but doesn’t want to jump straight into a leading role.
Asked about the possibility of moving into film acting, she said: “I think I would really like to, it’s something that I’m definitely up for exploring and figuring it out maybe with a small role first. I feel like I’ve become a bit more confident in myself. I’ve done a little bit here and there so ... I feel I’ve discovered the side of acting within music videos. I am quite intrigued and excited about possibly the prospect of doing something else at some point.”
Dua particularly enjoyed transforming into a cowgirl for her ‘Love Again’ video.
She said: “I loved it, it was really fun. I wanted to try different things. Me and [the stylist] Lorenzo just collaborate so well, I felt when we started with the idea it just kind of evolved and evolved and evolved into something we both were super in love with. We had a lot of fun. I enjoyed my character for the day a lot.”
Though she’s currently living in Los Angeles, Dua – who is dating Anwar Hadid – doesn’t feel homesick – until the weather gets bad.
She said: “It’s funny, because when it does rain in LA, that’s when I get homesick about London. So it’s ok for now, the sun is shining, it’s all good.”
And the ‘Levitating’ singer can always make herself feel better by indulging in her favorite foods.
She said: “My favorite comfort food is… I like comfort food, period. I really like fish and chips, I like a really good bag of crisps. It’s more like salty food for me. But then on the occasion I’ll have like a raspberry donut, but it really depends on the day to be honest.”
Dua has always had her trademark “raspy” voice and insisted it’s nothing to do with bad habits.
She said: “I always had quite a raspy low voice from a young age. It’s not from smoking cigarettes. I’m joking, I don’t do that anymore.”
The ‘One Kiss’ hitmaker can’t wait to get back on the road following delays due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Speaking on Radio DeeJay Summer Camp, she said: “The year delay to my tour makes it even more exciting. I’m really looking forward to performing live with a live audience.”
