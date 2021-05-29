Duchess Catherine receives first dose of COVID-19 jab

The Duchess of Cambridge received her first coronavirus vaccine on Friday (05.28.21)
The 39-year-old royal - who has Princes George, seven, and Louis, three, and daughter Princess Charlotte, six, with Prince William - revealed she attended London's Science Museum this week to have her first dose.
Alongside a photograph of her having the jab, she wrote on the Kensington Palace Twitter page: "Yesterday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at London’s Science Museum.
"I’m hugely grateful to everyone who is playing a part in the rollout - thank you for everything you are doing."
Catherine had her first vaccine just days after her 38-year-old husband.
The Duke of Cambridge paid tribute to all those involved with the roll out of the coronavirus immunization program in the UK as he shared a picture of himself getting the vaccine recently.
He wrote on the Instagram account he shares with wife at the time: "On Tuesday I received my first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.
"To all those working on the vaccine rollout - thank you for everything you’ve done and continue to do."
It was reported in November that William had secretly battled coronavirus in April 2020, but though he was “hit pretty hard” and even “struggled to breathe” at times, he didn’t want to make his health issues public because there were “important things going on” that he didn’t want to detract from.
The prince’s grandparents, Queen Elizabeth and the late Prince Philip, received their first vaccinations in January, and his father Prince Charles and stepmother Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, had theirs in February.
The 95-year-old monarch previously said the process of getting her vaccine had been “very quick” and “didn’t hurt at all”.
And the queen called on people to “think about others” and have the jab, even if they felt hesitant.
She said: "Once you've had the vaccine you have a feeling of, you know, you're protected, which is I think very important.
"And I think the other thing is that it is obviously difficult for people if they've never had a vaccine… but they ought to think about other people rather than themselves."
