Duchess Meghan considered taking her own life after public scrutiny

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, considered taking her own life amid public scrutiny of her relationship with Prince Harry and her part in the Royal Family.
The 39-year-old former actress joined the royal family in 2018 when she tied the knot with Harry, and has admitted that public scrutiny of her life got so intense, she told her husband – who lost his mother, Princess Diana, in a car crash in 1997 – she was considering suicide.
Speaking to Oprah Winfrey in her tell-all interview, she explained: “I was really ashamed to say it at the time, and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry especially because I know how much loss he’s suffered, but I knew that if I didn’t say it, I would do it. I just didn’t want to be alive anymore, and that was a very clear and real and frightening constant thought.”
Meghan insisted she spoke to an employee of the royal family to see if she could “go somewhere to get help”, and was told it “wouldn’t be good for The Institution”.
She continued: “I went to The Institution and I said that I needed to go somewhere to get help. I said I’ve never felt this way before and I need to go somewhere, and I was told that I couldn’t, that it wouldn’t be good for The Institution.
“I share this because there’s so many people who are afraid to voice that they need help, and I know personally how hard it is to not just voice it, but when you voice it to be told, ‘No’.”
And the former ‘Suits’ star also went to “human resources”, and was still told they couldn’t help her.
She added: “I went to human resources, and I was told, ‘My heart goes out for you, because I see how bad it is, but there’s nothing we can do because you’re not a paid employee.’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.