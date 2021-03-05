Duchess Meghan: I was not 'allowed' to speak with Oprah Winfrey before

Duchess Meghan was not "allowed" to speak with Oprah Winfrey before.
The former 'Suits' actress - who alongside her husband Prince Harry, stepped down as senior royals last year - has revealed she was not able to sit down and speak to the media mogul, who had originally asked for an interview before their wedding.
She shared: "Well, I remember that conversation very well. I wasn’t even allowed to have that conversation with you personally, right. There had to be people from the [...] sitting there, everything was ..."
However, Meghan now thinks is the right time to speak out and she is grateful to "be able to just make a choice on her own" and "speak for herself" as she admits it wasn't her choice not to speak to Oprah in early 2018.
Asked why this is the right time now, she added in an extended trailer for the Sussexes' chat with Oprah Winfrey: "Well, so many things. That we’re on the other side of a lot of ... a lot of life experience that’s happened. And also that we have the ability to make our own choices in a way that I couldn’t have said yes to you then. That wasn’t my choice to make. So, as an adult who lived a really independent life to then go into this construct that is um ... different than I think what people imagine it to be, it’s really liberating to be able to have the right and the privilege in some ways to be able to say yes. I mean ... I’m ready to talk. To say it for yourself ... To be able to just make a choice on your own. To be able to speak for yourself."
