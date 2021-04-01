Duchess Meghan supports mothers during virtual visit to women's group

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, gave advice to fellow mothers as she and Prince Harry carried out a virtual visit to a women's advocacy group.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly surprised and thanked a storyteller group from MomsRising, an organisation that focuses on improving the lives of mothers and their families.
Meghan – who shares 23-month-old son Archie with Harry - urged the group to view themselves through their children's eyes "because to our children, we're superheroes".
Kristin Rowe-Finkbeiner, Executive Director and CEO of MomsRising, said: "The meeting with Prince Harry and Meghan was a huge boost for MomsRising members, some of whom are struggling without jobs, child care, paid leave, health care, and other essentials during the pandemic.
"The Duke and Duchess were kind, compassionate, and incredibly supportive, both on a personal level and of the policies that would help get their lives back on track."
Meghan and Harry – who relocated to the US after stepping down as senior members of the British Royal Family last year – are expecting a baby girl and it has been reported that the couple are planning a home birth.
The 39-year-old former actress previously planned for a home birth when she was pregnant with Archie, but when he was a week overdue, she was taken to London’s private Portland hospital to give birth safely there.
A source told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: "Meghan’s plan was to have a home birth with Archie, but you know what they say about the best-laid plans. In the end, her doctors advised her to go to hospital and all she was interested in was about delivering Archie safely.
"But she has a beautiful home in California, it’s a beautiful setting to give birth to her baby girl."
