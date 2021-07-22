Duchess Meghan wanted to meet a London man

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, "wanted to meet someone" on her London trips.
The 39-year-old royal reportedly told former friend Lizzie Cundy that she wanted to find herself a London man during one of her visits to the UK before she fell for Prince Harry.
Lizzie - who hosts Amazon Prime 'Red Carpet Uncut' - told The Daily Mail's Eden Confidential column: "We have a clip of her saying: 'I want to be a London girl, I love London men and I love everything to do with London'.
"I was asked to look after Meghan when she came over here. She wanted to meet someone."
However, Lizzie claims that Meghan - who has children Lili and Archie with Harry - "ghosted" her once she met her prince.
She said: "She ghosted me once the engagement hit. She's ghosted quite a lot of people, obviously, including her family, so I'm not the worst person she's ghosted."
Meanwhile, former 'X Factor' winner Matt Cardle, 38, previously revealed he enjoyed a "weird" flirtation with Meghan, after she followed him on social media due to his performance in the West End show 'Memphis'.
Matt said: "It was just a very weird situation - very odd. And I really don’t know how it came about. Life’s got a course and I was not on that one. I’ve laughed about it, but it’s amazing thinking back."
However, before they could arrange a date, Matt started dating Amber Hernaman and Meghan later met Prince Harry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.