Duchess of Cambridge is a spice girl, says Prince William

The Duke of Cambridge joked that the Duchess of Cambridge "likes a bit of spice” as they attended an event in Edinburgh to help prepare food for vulnerable families.
The pair are currently on a royal tour to Scotland and paid a visit to Sikh Sanjog, which was established in 1989 to support women from the Sikh community integrate into wider Scottish society, and provided curry meals twice a week to the disadvantaged during the COVID-19 lockdown.
As they helped prepare food, Prince William spoke about Duchess Catherine being a far bigger fan of spicy food than he is.
The 39-year-old duchess expressed her “love" for curry, after being asked if she made it at home, prompting William to say that while he also enjoys the dish he prefers it to be mild when it comes to heat.
He said: "I love curry … not too spicy," before saying of his wife, “She likes a bit of spice. I’m not too good with spice.”
The pair have both previously spoken about being fans of Indian food.
In 2017 Catherine revealed that Indian cuisine was her favourite takeaway, and William, 38, let slip on ‘That Peter Crouch Podcast' that he loved the flavours in a chicken tikka masala.
He said: "Chicken tikka masala, love that, a bit of flavour. I'm not a vindaloo man, put it that way."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.