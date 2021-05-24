Duchess of Cambridge thanks nurses for 'huge sacrifices' amid COVID-19

The Duchess of Cambridge has thanked nurses for their “huge sacrifices” amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Catherine, 39, sent a message to healthcare workers who have fought tirelessly amid the ongoing global health crisis as part of her role as royal patron of Nursing Now, the campaign that was launched three years ago to champion the profession worldwide.
The Nursing Now initiative comes to an end this month, and to mark the occasion Catherine spoke in a special video message which was released by the organisation on Monday (24.05.21).
She said: "Although we can't be together in person at this closing of the Nursing Now campaign, I wanted to say a huge congratulations to the incredible work that you've done over the last three years.
“When Nursing Now was launched in 2018, we had no way of knowing just how much the work dedication and infinite care of nurses would be tested, needed, and appreciated. COVID-19 has highlighted the vital role that nurses provide, which we all rely on. And it's made all the more extraordinary when we consider the huge sacrifices and personal demands that have been placed on all of you by the pandemic."
Catherine went on to introduce a short film that was made to showcase the “amazing work” that Nursing Now has done over the years.
She added: "It has been the hardest of years and my heartfelt thanks to you and your colleagues around the world for the incredible work you do every day. This short film shows some of the amazing work that Nursing Now has been doing over the last three years to develop the confidence, training and leadership potential of over 30,000 nurses and midwives worldwide.
“I wish you all the very best for your future work.”
