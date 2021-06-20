Duchess of Sussex reveals Archie loves The Bench

The Duchess of Sussex admits her two-year-old son Archie already has a "voracious appetite for books".
The 39-year-old royal has revealed that her son is a huge fan of her new picture book, 'The Bench', which was inspired by her husband Prince Harry's relationship with their baby boy.
She said: "I knew our son would notice all of those elements, and he loves the book, which is great because he has a voracious appetite for books and constantly when we read him a book he goes 'again, again, again'. But now the fact he loves 'The Bench' and we can say 'Mommy wrote this for you' feels amazing."
The Duchess - who lives in California with her young family - also revealed that the book features some personal touches.
She told NPR: "I think you can find sweet little moments that we hid in there - of my favorite flower, even my husband's mom's favorite flower, forget-me-nots. We wanted to make sure those were included in there.
"There are many, many special details and love that went into this book."
The former 'Suits' actress - who also has two-week-old daughter Lilibet with Harry - previously bought her husband a bench for Father's Day, and admitted to being inspired to write poetry after watching the 36-year-old royal spend time with their son.
She said: "As most of us do, you go, what am I going to get them as a gift? And I thought I just wanted something sentimental and a place for him to have as a bit of a home base with our son.
"I often find, and especially in this past year, I think so many of us realized how much happens in the quiet. It was definitely moments like that, watching them from out of the window and watching [Harry] just, you know, rock him [Archie] to sleep or carry him or, you know ... those lived experiences, from my observation, are the things that I infused in this poem."
