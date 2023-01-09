Duchess of Sussex ‘sobbed on floor amid Princess Charlotte bridesmaid’s dress row’

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex allegedly “sobbed on the floor” after a row with Princess Catherine over Princess Charlotte’s bridesmaid’s dress.

Prince Harry, 38, made the claim while opening up for the first time on how his niece, now seven, was apparently left crying following the alleged argument between his wife and Catherine, 41, four days before his 2018 wedding to Meghan, also 41.

Top Videos

Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.