Duchess of Sussex won't stay silent

The Duchess of Sussex has insisted the royal family shouldn't expect her to stay "silent".
The 39-year-old former actress - who is expecting her second child, a sibling for 21-month-old Archie, with husband Prince Harry - acknowledged speaking out against "falsehoods" came with a "risk of losing things" but insisted they have already lost "a lot" anyway.
In a new preview for her and Harry's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, the 67-year-old media mogul asked Meghan: "How do you feel about the palace hearing you speak your truth today?"
The duchess replied: "I don't know how they could expect that after all of this time, we would still just be silent if there is an active role that the Firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us.
"And if that comes with risk of losing things, I mean I — there's a lot that's been lost already."
The teaser clip for the interview - which will broadcast in the US on Sunday (07.03.21) - was released hours after Buckingham Palace announced an investigation will be launched following allegations in The Times newspaper that Meghan bullied former members of staff.
They said in a statement: "We are clearly very concerned about allegations in The Times following claims made by former staff of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
"Accordingly, our HR team will look into the circumstances outlined in the article. Members of staff involved at the time, including those who have left the Household, will be invited to participate to see if lessons can be learned.
"The Royal Household has had a Dignity at Work policy in place for a number of years and does not and will not tolerate bullying or harassment in the workplace."
A spokesperson for Meghan and Harry - who stepped back as senior royals and relocated to the US last year - had earlier blasted the story as an "attack on [the duchess'] character".
They said: "The Duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma.
"She is determined to continue her work building compassion around the world and will keep striving to set an example for doing what is right and doing what is good."
