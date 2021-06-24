Duchess of Sussex's book for school project resurfaces

A children's book written by The Duchess of Sussex as a school pupil has resurfaced.
The 39-year-old royal - who shares son Archie, two, and two-week-old daughter Lilibet with her husband Prince Harry – recently released 'The Bench', a picture book for children and her earlier writing efforts have been revealed by the US Library of Congress.
Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden revealed on Twitter that Meghan had submitted a book titled 'A Face Without Freckles... Is a Night Without Stars' to the US Copyright Office back in 1996
Hayden tweeted: "Did you know Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, wrote a book in 8th grade titled, 'A Face Without Freckles... Is a Night Without Stars'. She extols the wonder of freckles with drawings and verse. Meghan submitted it to the @CopyrightOffice in 1996."
Hayden included a brief extract from the book as well as introductory note about Meghan.
The extract read: "Some people think freckles are strange, while I happen to disagree.
"Because if I did not have freckles, then I would not truly be me!"
Meanwhile, the 'about the author page' says: "Meghan Markle currently attends Immaculate Heart High School in Los Angeles, California and enjoys watching television, spending time with her friends, and participating in musical comedies.
"Meghan wrote this book in the eighth grade as a school project and now wishes to continue writing throughout high school."
Meanwhile, the former actress recently described 'The Bench' as a "love story".
Meghan explained: "It's a love story.
"It's really just about growing with someone and having this deep connection and this trust so that, be it good times or bad, you know that you had this person.
"I really hope that people can see this as a love story that transcends the story of my family."
