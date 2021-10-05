Duffy returns to social media after revealing kidnap and rape ordeal

Duffy has returned to social media over a year after she opened up about being kidnapped and raped.
The 'Warwick Avenue' singer - who revealed in February 2020 she had previously been drugged, kidnapped and raped - has taken to Instagram to share "passing thoughts" with her followers, although she admitted being back online made her "nervous".
Each post included an inspiration quote, besides the first - simply titled 'Hi' - which was captioned: "Sharing passing thoughts. I don't envisage this being a permanent thing, something to connect. Nervous. Doing it anyway. Duffy."
The next post was called 'The' Sun and read: "It's painful for a seed in the dark, before it meets the sun,' followed by a card titled 'Acceptance', which said: 'Sometimes, as hard as it is, we have to understand there are things we cannot accept and accept there are things we cannot understand."
The 37-year-old star - who signed off all the cards as Duffy - also shared a post about music, which read: "Starves a hurting mind and feeds the heart."
The next, titled 'Attraction', said: "Attraction is like chocolate. Except it doesn't contain magnesium."
For 'Confusion', the post advised: "If you are ever confused what to do just be wonderful".
And 'History' read: "If you ever begin to take life too seriously, read history."
For 'Love', she posted: "[Love] is who you are. let yourself be."
'Heart' advised: "Listen to your heart, it's where God speaks."
And the final post, 'Gratitude', suggested: "Most problems can be soothed with gratitude for something."
The return to social media comes after Duffy - whose full name is Aimee Anne Duffy - detailed her ordeal in great length in April 2020.
She took to her official website to reveal details of the grim ordeal, and wrote: "'It was my birthday, I was drugged at a restaurant, I was drugged then for four weeks and travelled to a foreign country.
"I can't remember getting on the plane and came round in the back of a travelling vehicle. I was put into a hotel room and the perpetrator returned and raped me. I remember the pain and trying to stay conscious in the room after it happened."
