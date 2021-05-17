Duke and Duchess of Cambridge moved by tributes to Duke of Edinburgh

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been “incredibly moved” by the tributes they’ve received following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh.
The couple admitted they and their children, Princes George, seven, and Louis, three, and Princess Charlotte, six, all miss their “much loved” relative Prince Philip – who died aged 99 from natural causes last month – but have greatly appreciated the “thoughtful” messages of condolence they’ve been sent by supporters.
Instagram account Miss Royal Reply shared a photo of the black-edged note sent by Prince William and his wife Catherine to those who had sent their condolences.
The typed note was accompanied by a photo of the late royal and read: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge thank you for your kind words following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh. Their Royal Highnesses have been incredibly moved by the many thoughtful messages they have received in recent weeks.
"They will all miss their much loved grandfather and great-grandfather, but your message has provided great comfort at this difficult time."
The thank you notes sent by William’s father, Prince Charles, in response to the messages he received after his dad’s death have also been shared online.
The cards, which were accompanied by a black and white childhood photo of Charles with Philip, read: “The Prince of Wales thanks you so much for your very kind message of sympathy. His Royal Highness has been enormously touched by the many generous messages that have been received in recent days; they have provided great comfort at this very sad time.
"The Prince of Wales sends you his warmest thanks and best wishes.”
